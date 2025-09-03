WATCH: 'Culture carnival' in Peterborough to become annual event after 40 year gap

By Gemma Gadd
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 16:26 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2025, 16:32 BST
A carnival celebrating African and Caribbean culture in Peterborough returned to the city recently after a 40 year gap.

Some 700 people attended the Culture Community Carnival in August – with organisers now saying they hope to make it an annual event.

The day featured an energetic and colourful parade from Bridge Street into Cathedral Square, various food and gift stalls, an African drummer workshop, live performances and DJs.

Culture Community Carnival founder, Precious Graham, commented: “It was a successful event with an amazing atmosphere in Cathedral Square.

"People of all backgrounds came together to celebrate the first African and Caribbean carnival in over 40 years. Everyone was so impressed with the energy and turnout that they’ve already asked about next year. "

It is believed to be the first time such a celebration of black and Caribbean culture has been held in the city in four decades.

Such was the success of the carnival, held on August 23, that organisers now say they are already planning next year’s.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Feedback from the community has been overwhelmingly positive, with many asking for the carnival to become an annual event as it is needed in the city to bring the community together.”

They added: “We’re still buzzing from this event and already planning for next year. We want the next carnival to be even bigger and better.”

Action from the Culture Community Carnival in Peterborough

1. Carnival

Action from the Culture Community Carnival in Peterborough Photo: Supplied

There are plans to make the carnival an annual event.

2. Colourful

There are plans to make the carnival an annual event. Photo: Supplied

Some of the participants in the Culture Community Carnival in Peterborough

3. Community Spirit

Some of the participants in the Culture Community Carnival in Peterborough Photo: Supplied

The event brought a colourful celebration of culture to the city centre.

4. Celebration

The event brought a colourful celebration of culture to the city centre. Photo: OPTIXMEDIA

