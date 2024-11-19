WATCH: Christmas Tree arrives in Peterborough's Cathedral Square ahead of light switch on this week

By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Nov 2024, 09:32 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 13:00 GMT
Switch on takes place on Friday evening

It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas – as Peterborough’s tree has arrived in Cathedral Square.

Workers battled through the sleet and cold temperatures early this morning to put the huge tree in place.

The branches will take a few days to settle into their correct position – and it is expected the lights and decorations will be put on the tree on Friday – the same day as the big switch on.

Entertainment on Friday starts at 5pm, with Santa set to press the button to officially start Christmas at around 7pm.

The tree was lifted into place today

The tree arrived on a flat bed truck this morning

The lights switch on takes place on Friday

Workers battled sleet and cold temperatures this morning to lift the tree into place

