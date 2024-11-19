WATCH: Christmas Tree arrives in Peterborough's Cathedral Square ahead of light switch on this week

It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas – as Peterborough’s tree has arrived in Cathedral Square.

Workers battled through the sleet and cold temperatures early this morning to put the huge tree in place.

The branches will take a few days to settle into their correct position – and it is expected the lights and decorations will be put on the tree on Friday – the same day as the big switch on.

Entertainment on Friday starts at 5pm, with Santa set to press the button to officially start Christmas at around 7pm.

1 . Peterborough Christmas Tree The tree was lifted into place today Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . Peterborough Christmas Tree The tree arrived on a flat bed truck this morning Photo: PT Photo Sales

3 . Peterborough Christmas Tree The lights switch on takes place on Friday Photo: PT Photo Sales

4 . Peterborough Christmas Tree Workers battled sleet and cold temperatures this morning to lift the tree into place Photo: PT Photo Sales