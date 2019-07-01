Watch as Peterborough Pride carnival takes over the city centre

Have your say

The city centre was a sea of colour yesterday afternoon for the second Peterborough Pride carnival and parade.

The huge rally led to hundreds filling out Bridge Street to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Queer, Intersex, Asexuality, All Others).

Peterborough Pride carnival

And among those to take to the stage were Mayor of Peterborough Clr Gul Nawaz and chief executive of Peterborough City Council Gillian Beasley.

Mrs Beasley told the large crowd that it was a "huge privilege" to be in attendance.

"The joy you have brought to this city - you should be so proud of yourselves," she added.

"You have lit this city up with your beauty."

Among those taking part in the festival was new MP for Peterborough Lisa Forbes.

A full programme of events for the rest of the celebration can be found on the Peterborough Pride website.

A ful photo gallery from the event can be found on the Peterborough Telegraph website.

RELATED: All you need to know about Peterborough Pride’s Carnival of Love street party in the city centre

Rainbow flag raised in Bridge Street to mark Peterborough Pride launch