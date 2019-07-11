Warning thunder storms will hit Peterborough

A yellow warning of thunderstorms has been issued for Peterborough.

The Met Office said storms are likely to develop across the east of the country, including Peterborough, across the afternoon.

The warning starts at 1pm, and ends at 9pm.

The warning reads: “Thunderstorms are likely to develop over parts of the Midlands and East Anglia today with some disruption to power and transport possible.”

“There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

“Delays to train services are possible.

“Some short term loss of power and other services is likely.

“Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

“Some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures”