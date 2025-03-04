​Warehouses plan could create 200 jobs in Peterborough

Development aimed at growing businesses

​Plans have been drawn up for a new industrial development in Peterborough that could create about 200 jobs.

​The venture involves the construction of two large warehouses on an agricultural site near Staplee Way, Parnwell, and to the east of of the existing Tesco Distribution Centre.

Newlands Developments have just submitted the plans to Peterborough City Council to build 22,762 square metres of warehouse and office spaces across two buildings on a 6.54 hectares site for general industrial and logistics uses.

​This image shows how the larger warehouse could appear when completed

The larger of the two warehouses and office units will occupy 14,214 square metres with warehousing taking up 13,471 square metres of the space.

The second unit will be a total of 8,548 square metres, with warehousing taking up 8,083 square metres of the site.

The development will also create 212 parking spaces plus parking, servicing areas, landscaping, and associated works and infrastructure.

Documents submitted with the planning application state: “Newlands Developments has developed proposals to ensure they provide a significant boost to the economy through the creation of new employment opportunities.

"It is confident the proposals will meet the ambitions of Peterborough City Council and other local partners by attracting significant new business given the quality of the proposals, combined with the location.”

It adds that the size of the units are based upon a ‘clear’ market demand.

And it goes on: “This will be a high-quality development which will attract logistics businesses seeking to expand.”

If the plans are approved, the new buildings are expected to bring a welcome employment boost to Peterborough.

Figures released by the Department of Work and Pensions show that In January there were 1,645 Universal Credit claimants in Peterborough compared to 1,420 claimants in the same month last year. It is a rise of 225 people – an increase rate of 14 percent.

Newlands Developments is also hoping to secure approval from Huntingdonshire District Council to build a second Peterborough Gateway site off the A1.