Walkers raise thousands for leprosy sufferers

Walkers raised thousands of pounds for a Peterborough charity to help people suffering from leprosy on the other side of the world.

More than 40 walkers completed the six-mile walk around Hambleton Peninsula at Rutland Water on Saturday to help people in Nepal. The Walk of Hope has become a popular annual event for The Leprosy Mission with sponsorship collected by walkers, including many members of staff, totaling over £5,000 each year. Event organiser, Allister du Plessis, regional manager for Central England, Mid and North Wales for The Leprosy Mission, said: “The sun was shining and the bluebells were magnificent but the plight of those shunned from society and suffering with this awful disease in Nepal was on everyone’s hearts.”