Vulnerable Peterborough residents urged to sign up for free service to get help during power cut

UK Power Networks is urging Peterborough residents to spread the word about its free Priority Services Register so that people living in vulnerable circumstances get extra help during a power cut.

Just 37 per cent of eligible households in Peterborough have signed up to the register, so the firm - which delivers electricity to 8.3 million homes and businesses across the South East, East and London - believes many may be missing out.

Although the local electricity network is built to be resilient, storms, floods and other extreme conditions can damage cables and cause power cuts. That is why companies including UK Power Networks have come together to launch the Be Winter Ready campaign with the Energy Networks Association.

To Be Winter Ready:

. Know the free emergency number – in a power cut dial 105 for help and information

. Prepare your home – keep a torch and the number handy

. Sign up to the Priority Service Register – those eligible include pensioners, anyone disabled or chronically sick, or with a long term medical condition, with a child under five, with a hearing or visual impairment or additional communication needs

. Keep your eyes open – watch the weather forecast and, if you have a power cut, check on your neighbours.

Alex Williams, head of the customer contact centre at UK Power Networks, said: “In recent years power cuts have dropped dramatically thanks to our investment in the network. We monitor the weather and have robust plans in place to deal with any damage caused this winter.

“However, we want to ensure that if people do have a power cut they know exactly who to call so that they can get reconnected quickly, and sign up for our register if they are living in vulnerable circumstances.”

To sign up for the register visit www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk/priority, ring 105, or email psr@ukpowernetworks.co.uk.