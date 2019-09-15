Volunteers to host Peterborough ball for charities close to their hearts

Have your say

Peterborough volunteers who have raised £20,000 for charities are holding a fundraising ball next month.

The event at the Holiday Inn in Thorpe Wood is on Saturday, October 5, from 7pm until 1am.

For £45 (£400 for a table of 10) guests can enjoy a welcome drink, three course meal, disco and auction.

The ball will raise money for two different good causes - Alzheimer’s Society and VHL UK/Ireland.

Co-organiser Vicky Foulkes-Arnold said: “We have raised over £20,000 for various charities over the last few years, holding annual balls.

“My nan passed away from Alzheimer’s five years ago and Roxanne who organises the events with me has VHL.

“We do these events as volunteers hoping to raise awareness and money for both charities.”

Every penny will be split between the charities.

VHL (von Hippel Lindau) disease patients battle a series of malignant and benign tumours/cysts their whole lives.

For tickets and more information, visit: www.vixstar.net or email: vixstarevents@gmail.com.