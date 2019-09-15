Volunteers thanked for helping blind residents in Peterborough

Volunteers who helpes blind residents in Peterborough were thanked at a special meeting in the city.

Peterborough Association for the Blind (PAB) held their Volunteers and Supporters evening. The event gave PAB a chance to recognise and thank all of their supporters and hard working volunteers who freely give up their time for the benefit of their members. It is estimated that our volunteers dedicated over 1300 hours of their time to PAB and their members during the last year alone.

The association helps blind and partially sighted residents take part in a range of activities, from bowling to arts and crafts, and meet new friends.

For more information about the group, visit www.mypab.org.uk, email info@mypab.org.uk, or call 01733 344844.