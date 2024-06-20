Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organisers keen to sign up more people for 45-mile trek around Peterborough's Green Wheel cycle route this summer

An appeal has been issued for keen cyclists and energetic volunteers to sign up for a charity bike ride this summer.

The aim of the event – which will be held on August 10 – will be to raise funds for CPSL Mind, a Peterborough-based mental health charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fundraiser is the brainchild of local musician Benny Turner, who is the co-founder of Beat This, a community music organisation also based in Peterborough.

The 45-mile charity cycle ride will take place on August 10 and aims to raise funds and awareness for Peterborough mental charity, CPSL Mind (image: Getty)

As a passionate amateur cyclist and advocate of mental health issues, he said the idea to create an event of this kind came very naturally:

“Seeing the growing conversation about men's mental health, I had an idea: let's get some fellow riders together for a charity bike ride.”

The plan, Benny says, is very simple:

“We aim to 'pedal-off' at around 10am on Saturday 10th August from The Willow Cafe [in] Central Park,” he explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fundraiser will give volunteers the opportunity to complete a full circuit of Peterborough's scenic Green Wheel cycle route.

“We'll set off into town and then on to Stanground which is our first checkpoint. The whole ride should take around 5-6 hours.”

First opened in 2000, The Green Wheel network of cycle routes provides over 45 miles of continuous sustainable routes around Peterborough.

Benny acknowledged that cycling 45 miles in one day could be a considerable undertaking for some:

“We are aiming to complete an entire circuit of the Green Wheel which means it will likely be a day of reasonably intense physical activity,” he said,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That said, the 45-year-old musician was keen to point out there would be opportunities to rest

“We will be stopping off at both Ferry Meadows and Bourne half-way,” he noted.

As well as increasing awareness of men's mental health initiatives and raising money for CPSL Mind, Benny said this event will give those taking part the chance to “get active and social, enjoy a beautiful ride, meet new people, and build friendships.”

Anyone who would like to sign up or find out more can do so by emailing [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, those who would like to support the event without taking part can make a donation by visiting the event’s JustGiving page.