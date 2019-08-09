Volunteers needed to save Peterborough community centres

Volunteers are needed to guarantee the long term future of Southfields Community Centre in Stanground and East Community Centre in Eastfield.

Each of the centres would need to be operated as a social enterprise by a constituted group who would be responsible for overall management, including arranging bookings for groups, events and parties and generating a profit sufficient to cover day to day running costs and on-going repairs and maintenance.

East Community Centre

The roles are needed, as Peterborough City Council is progressing a Community Asset Transfer (CAT) programme involving 42 community facilities across the city and new management arrangements need to be put into place at each of these locations.

This Community Asset Transfer will save the council considerable yearly running costs, at a time when every penny is needed to cope with rising demands in adults and children’s social care and to keep open vital services such as libraries, parks and open spaces.

Councillor Irene Walsh, cabinet member for communities said: “Nationally over 500 community centres have been closed by councils since 2010. It would be very easy for the city council to follow suit, however, we want to give community organisations the chance to take over the full running of these important community hubs and keep them open.

“We have 42 council owned community facilities in the city all of which have been successfully run by voluntary community organisations for many years. However at Southfields Community Centre in Stanground and East Community Centre in Eastfield, we need to find new management organisations as the current groups are no longer able to continue.

“That’s why we are making this appeal and inviting community organisations to come forward to guarantee the long term future of these buildings.”

Anyone interested in taking over the running of Southfields or East community centres, should contact Peterborough City Council by emailing cat.enquiries@peterborough.gov.uk. They will be required to complete a simple application form and will then be provided with an information pack about the centre. If still interested, they will be required to submit a business plan to explain how they would run the centre self sufficiently for the benefit of the wider community.

The deadline for the return of the business plans is Friday, 6 September, 2019.

Further information about the Community Asset Transfer programme is available via the council’s website at www.peterborough.gov.uk