Volunteers needed to help at new Peterborough charity shop

Deafblind UK

The Deafblind UK shop, which is in the Broadway Shopping Centre in Yaxley, is now open to the public and sells second-hand clothes, books, media, toys, games and homeware. All proceeds go towards supporting people living with both sight and hearing loss in the local area.

Deafblind UK is a national charity based in Peterborough that offers advice and support to people with combined sight and hearing loss, helping them to continue to live the life they want.

The shop also serves as a deafblind awareness centre, providing information and advice for anyone who wants support or more information about deafblindness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shirley Scotcher, Director of Fundraising, said: “We’re immensely proud to now have two shops in the Peterborough area. The past 18 months have been extremely difficult for us. During the pandemic more and more local people have needed our support but a number of our income streams have decreased. So, for us to be able to open a second shop and have the chance to help more people is a real milestone for us. Not only does this provide us with much needed revenue but it helps to raise awareness of who we are and what we do, letting people who might need us know about us.

“We will always be on the lookout for stock donations so if you’re having a spring clean at home, please bring your unwanted items along.”

The shop was opened by former Mayor of Peterborough, Charles Swift who also opened Deafblind UK’s supported living complex, Rainbow Court, in 1964.

Charles’s grandson Joshua Barnes is the manager of the new shop in Yaxley.

Deafblind UK is actively looking for volunteers to help run the new shop.