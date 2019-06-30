Volunteers needed for exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral

Volunteers are needed to help at Peterborough Cathedral when a giant art works is installed later this year.

‘Gaia’, a seven metre, 3D artwork of the Earth’s surface, will be on display at Peterborough Cathedral from Monday, August 19 until Sunday, September 15.

The Cathedral is anticipating a significant number of visitors to come through its doors during the exhibition, and a team of volunteers is therefore being recruited to ensure that visitors have a great time whilst they visit.

Training will be provided, and there are a variety of roles available.

l For details, email Volunteer.Coordinator@peterborough-cathedral.org.uk or call 01733 355304.