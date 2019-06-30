Volunteers needed for exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral

'Gaia' will be on display at Peterborough Cathedral from Monday, August 19 until Sunday, September 15
'Gaia' will be on display at Peterborough Cathedral from Monday, August 19 until Sunday, September 15
0
Have your say

Volunteers are needed to help at Peterborough Cathedral when a giant art works is installed later this year.

‘Gaia’, a seven metre, 3D artwork of the Earth’s surface, will be on display at Peterborough Cathedral from Monday, August 19 until Sunday, September 15.

The Cathedral is anticipating a significant number of visitors to come through its doors during the exhibition, and a team of volunteers is therefore being recruited to ensure that visitors have a great time whilst they visit.

Training will be provided, and there are a variety of roles available.

l For details, email Volunteer.Coordinator@peterborough-cathedral.org.uk or call 01733 355304.