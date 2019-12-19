Volunteer dog walkers wanted in Peterborough

If you have some spare time, residents are in desperate need for someone to walk their pet pooches.

An appeal has been made by national charity, The Cinnamon Trust for dog walkers in Farcet, Peterborough.

The charity is dedicated to helping people with dogs who are over retirement age or struggling with a terminal illness by offering pet care.

A spokesperson said: “We are looking to welcome new dog walking volunteers to help residents of Farcet and their adorable dogs who would just love to go for a good walk.”

The charity are always looking for support across the city. If you would like to volunteer some of your time for dog walking you can call The Cinnamon Trust on 01736 758707 or email appeals@cinnamon.org.uk.