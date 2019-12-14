Vital donations help on intensive care unit

Generous parents have donated much-needed food to Peterborough children’s intensive care unit.

Loving mothers and charity duo Sophia Oxbury and Hannah Barry from Give Back Peterborough have collected hundreds of food items for Peterborough City Hospital’s NICU.

The pair have been collecting money and food to help out parents who use the intensive care unit.

The NICU unit based in Peterborough City hospital houses babies who have been born prematurely and who often have multiple health complications.

As parents themselves, they know the importance of being able to make parent and baby’s life as easy as possible.

Hannah and Sophia have been to the NICU to see where their donations make all the difference.

Sophia, co-founder of Give Back Peterborough, said: “Seeing everything that goes on there, we just knew we wanted to do more.

“It comes from the bottom of our hearts.

“The parents are always so grateful but to us it seems like nothing.”

The loving mothers wanted parents to not have to worry about finding something to eat while tending to their children in intensive care.

Sophia continued: “We just wanted to take the pressure off them, so that if parents who are likely to have not eaten all day they can have some snacks and a moment without worry even at 3am in the morning.”

The cupboards are normally stocked with snacks and non-perishable food for parents to use.

The pair have been collecting from charity bins across the city and have also had a number of businesses donate to the cause.

To donate or help get involved you can email: sophia@givebackpeterborough.co.uk