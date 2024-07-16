Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New cinema is expected to open later this year

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luxury VIP beds could feature in Peterborough’s new £60 million Odeon cinema that is due to open later this year.

The VIP beds which have enough space for three people to lie down are a feature of Odeon’s new upmarket Luxe cinemas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Odeon, which is the UK largest cinema chain, has announced it is to launch Luxe venues, which will include reclining seats, and in some, the VIP beds, in Peterborough as well as a number of other cities during the year.

This image shows how the new Odeon cinema should appear at the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough

The move is part of a major investment in its portfolio of cinemas which comes ahead of six months that is hoped will feature a bumper crop of firm releases.

Suzie Welch, Odeon’s UK managing director, is reported as saying: “We are delighted to have made a series of investments into expanding and upgrading our cinema estate and can’t wait to welcome guests to discover our best-in-class experience.

“These refurbishments reflect our long-term commitment to building our reputation as a trusted and valued tenant of choice for our landlords as well as our relentless focus on making movies better by driving innovation in the big-screen experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blockbuster releases this year feature Disney’s Inside Out 2 as well as the forthcoming Gladiator II, Deadpool & Wolverine and Joker.

This image shows how the new Odeon cinema should appear at the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough

Work is currently underway to fit out the eight screen IMAX 25,000 square feet Odeon cinema that sits on the roof of Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Audience capacity at the cinema will range from slightly over 200 people for the main screen to just 39 viewers for the smallest venue.

It is hoped the cinema will be open in November this year. Empire Cinemas had been the chosen operator until. the company’s collapse into administration last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening of the cinema, which has been empty for two years since the end of construction, will be a major boost for the Queensgate, which has seen a number of its highest profile retail tenants move out over the last few years.

Queensgate Shopping Centre managers are also eagerly awaiting the arrival of retail giant Frasers which is expected to occupy space on four floors next year.