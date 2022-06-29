The number of people needing hospital care for Covid-19 in the Peterborough area is continuing to rise as the number of deaths related to the virus is now just short of 1,000.

New figures show that the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust was caring for 56 coronavirus patients in hospital as of June 21.

And according to the data from NHS England, that is up from the 43 people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 on the same day the previous week.

Peterborough City Hospital, at Bretton, which is reintroducing the wearing of face masks as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise.

The number of beds at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 24 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 45.

The figures also show that 59 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in North West Anglia Trust in the week to June 19. This was up from 50 in the previous seven days.

The increase has also led to all NWA NHS Foundation Trust hospitals (Peterborough City Hospital, Hinchingbrooke Hospital and Stamford and Rutland Hospital) reintroducing the requirement to wear masks inside.

Separate figures show that by June 28, some 990 people in the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust had died as a result of Covid-19 while a further nine people with the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust had died of Covid-19.

That means the number of people who have died of Covid-19 in the Peterborough area is 999 people as of yesterday (June 28).

The rise of Covid-19 cases in the area has prompted concern from officials at the North West Anglia Foundation Trust.