Vacant former Peterborough military hospital building could become flats

A former military hospital in Peterborough could be turned into flats if plans are approved by the city council.

The historic building known as The Lindens at 86 Lincoln Road was used as a military hospital in both world wars and most recently used by Age UK up until 2021, but has since stood vacant.

Cambridgeshire Police issued a full closure order on the property last year after it became a hub for anti-social behaviour including drug use, rough sleeping and criminal damage.

An officer at the time said the visual damage and decline of the building was “infuriatingly apparent” with human defecation found in all rooms and uncapped needles throughout.

Zahra Shahabadi of ASR Construction applied to Peterborough City Council for outline planning permission on August 13, 2025, to convert the building into six self-contained flats.

Planning documents stated: “The building has been empty for a long time and broken into by squatters who have damaged the interior substantially.

“All the damages are to be restored and the building returned to its original form. The building lends itself very much to provide a very good family dwelling for six families.”

If approved, the property would be converted into one one-bedroom flat, two two-bedroom flats, two three-bedroom flats and one four-bedroom flat.

The applicant is “very determined” to retain the character of the building and not change any features internally or externally, according to the plans.

“This historic building must retain its heart and soul and continue to be a distinguished building in the street,” a heritage statement reads.

The property was once owned by Peterborough City Council and is on the city’s list of local heritage assets.

City council planners will make a decision on the latest planning application at a later date.