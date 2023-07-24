News you can trust since 1948
Up The Garden Bath expands with move into new store in Peterborough's Queensgate

Recycling venture joined by small traders
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 24th Jul 2023, 18:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 18:35 BST

A recycling venture in Peterborough has thrown open the doors to its latest enterprise.

Up The Garden Bath, founded by Dave Poulton and Kez Hayes-Palmer, has launched its new Unity pop-up shop in the former Next store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre.

They have been joined by 45 small independent retailers in the, which was last used as a Covid-19 vaccination centre after Next shut in 2021.

Dave Poulton and Kez Hayes-Palmer from Up the Garden Bath at their first pop-up shop with some of their suppliers at the Queensgate Shopping Centre in PeterboroughDave Poulton and Kez Hayes-Palmer from Up the Garden Bath at their first pop-up shop with some of their suppliers at the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough
Unity’s move comes six weeks after trading in a smaller unit, raising £20,000 in sales.

