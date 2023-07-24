A recycling venture in Peterborough has thrown open the doors to its latest enterprise.

Up The Garden Bath, founded by Dave Poulton and Kez Hayes-Palmer, has launched its new Unity pop-up shop in the former Next store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre.

They have been joined by 45 small independent retailers in the, which was last used as a Covid-19 vaccination centre after Next shut in 2021.

Dave Poulton and Kez Hayes-Palmer from Up the Garden Bath at their first pop-up shop with some of their suppliers at the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough