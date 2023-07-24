Up The Garden Bath expands with move into new store in Peterborough's Queensgate
Recycling venture joined by small traders
A recycling venture in Peterborough has thrown open the doors to its latest enterprise.
Up The Garden Bath, founded by Dave Poulton and Kez Hayes-Palmer, has launched its new Unity pop-up shop in the former Next store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre.
They have been joined by 45 small independent retailers in the, which was last used as a Covid-19 vaccination centre after Next shut in 2021.
Unity’s move comes six weeks after trading in a smaller unit, raising £20,000 in sales.