A question mark hangs over the future of Lloyds Pharmacy branches in Peterborough after it was reported the chemist’s 1,300 UK outlets are 'at risk' of closure.

It is understood that Lloyds Pharmacy’s private equity owner Aurelius has launched a strategic review of its stores.

The chemist has branches in the Ortongate Shopping Centre, Clayton in Orton Goldhay, and Crowland, Chatteris and Yaxley.

Uncertainty surrounds the future of Lloyds Pharmacy stores in Peterborough after the chemist revealed the extent of the challenges it faces.

Lloyds Pharmacy had previously announced the closure of 237 of its chemists in Sainsbury’s supermarkets, including one in Oxney Road, Peterborough, by the end of the year.

The action has been blamed on ‘changing market conditions’.

In its accounts to the end of March last year and submitted to Companies House, the chemist stated the Covid-19 pandemic had placed great strain on healthcare and had changed ‘store footfall patterns’.

It warned: “The government model for community pharmacy in England continues to be challenging.”