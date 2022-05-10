Peterborough United's Weston Homes Stadium.

Peterborough United’s stadium will play host to a charity match to raise funds for those affected by the war in Ukraine next Saturday (May 21).

The charity match will see a Ukraine XI line up against a Poland XI to symbolise the unity between both countries- over 3 million refugees are estimated sought refuge in Poland since Russia’s invasion in February- as well as raise money for Support the World charity.

The charity was set up by renowned chef and restaurateur Damian Wawrzyniak, along with Klaudia Zalusznieweska, Dan Zenchuk, Andrzej Szymczak and Darren Ferreday to offer to those in need it times of crisis both in the UK and across the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity has been particularly influential since the start of the invasion in collection donations and delivering right to the front lines in Ukraine.

Damian is sponsoring the Polish team through his business House of Feasts in Eye Green and has that he will play some part in the match, while Dan will be sponsoring the Ukrainian side through his business Danzen Logistcs. Folgate Legal are also sponsoring the event as a whole.

Tickets for the match are priced at £5 and all the money raised will be used to further support the work of the charity.

More information can be found at https://www.supporttheworld.org.uk/ and tickets can be booked at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ukraine-v-poland-unity-football-match-tickets-327923948357.