A charity football match between Poland and Ukraine at Peterborough United’s Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (May 2) has helped to raise over £10,000 to support victims of the war.

Around 400 people turned out to support the event in which a Polish side, made up of Polish players from across the Peterborough league, took on Ukraine side made up with players who had travelled from all over the UK to take part. The match was described as a ‘Unity’ match, given the strong bond between the two countries, particularly in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion. It is estimated that over three million Ukrainian refugees have resettled in Poland since the start of the hostilities in February.

The final score was 5-2 to Poland, which itself raised for Support the World charity £1900; given that Chiltern Distribution had sponsored the Polish side for £100 a goal and Cross Country Logistics had made the same pledge for £200. Danzen Logistics, which is run by charity director Dan Zenchuk, also sponsored the Ukrainian side for £200 a goal.

The money will go to supporting the work of the Support the World charity, which was set in Peterborough in response to the invasion and has been working ever since to deliver aid out to the affected areas of Eastern Europe and to support Ukrainian refugees that have settled in Peterborough.

One of the directors, Damian Wawrzyniak, who also runs House of Feasts in Eye Green, helped to assemble the Polish side and sponsored the Polish kit; while Dan did the same for the Ukrainian side through his company. Folgate Law generously sponsored.

Straight after the match, Mr Wawrzyniak then began a journey to Bucha, one of the city's that has fallen victim to some of the worst atrocities at the hands of Russian forces, to deliver aid and to cook for the residents that remain in the city.

Dan said: “It was a brilliant event, there were so many people there to support and Posh were really helpful.

"It was great to get together with some of the team members after we had played against an England supporters XI earlier in the year.

"We are still carrying out the final counts as to how much we’ve made but between the sponsorship, tickets sold and collection buckets, both we and several local, it looks as if it will be over £10,000. A big thank you to everyone that helped support or sponsor the event.”

1. Ukraine vs Poland charity football match at Peterborough United The Polish team. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. Ukraine vs Poland charity football match at Peterborough United The Ukrainian team. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Ukraine vs Poland charity football match at Peterborough United The players take to the field. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Ukraine vs Poland charity football match at Peterborough United Handshakes before kick-off. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales