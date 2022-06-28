Home Office data shows that 89 refugees staying with sponsors in Peterborough under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme had arrived in the UK by June 13 – up from 62 on May 16.

There has also been an increase in the number of visas issued, with 147 successful applications as of June 14, a rise on the 127 four weeks prior.

The uptick in refugee arrivals has come with warnings of refugees being made homeless in some areas of England – although Peterborough council has not submitted data on whether any refugee households in the area are owed support because they are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Peterborough Cathedral lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Across the city, Peterborough Cathedral has been working in partnership with Peterborough Citizens and Citizens UK to support refugees.

On Monday (June 27), Jurgita Bilinskiene took up the role of Ukraine Project Coordinator, heading up Peterborough Cathedral's work in partnership with its partners.

The project aims to link local hosts with refugees from Ukraine, finding safe and stable places for those driven from their homes by the war.

Jurgita brings to this new role a wealth of experience including being multilingual, having been an immigrant to this country herself and already being involved with the movement of Ukrainian refugees to Peterborough in an informal way.

The part-time role is based partly at the Cathedral. As well as overseeing the process of finding homes, Jurgita will be endeavouring to ensure good support for those arriving in the UK, developing and nurturing strong support networks for families and their hosts.

The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, said: “This is a really important project as we look to support our Ukrainian sisters and brothers in their time of need. Jurgita brings a range of skills as well as understanding of the challenges faced by migrants to this role and we look forward to working with her. We’re indebted to Jenny and Ewan Harper who are sponsoring this appointment because they feel so strongly that this approach is an essential part of the mission and purpose of the Church. We are fully committed to helping would-be hosts both in Peterborough and in the wider Diocese and playing our part in this extraordinary endeavour.”

Jurgita said that she is excited to join the team and eager to get started.