UK Power Network apologies for cable fault that left 2,500 Peterborough customers without electricity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Homes and businesses reconnected within two hours

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A power supplier has apologised to hundreds of its Peterborough customers who were left without electricity early today.

UK Power Networks say an underground cable fault caused the outage that left an estimated 2,500 customers, homes and businesses, without power for up to two hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident began at about 9.13am and UK Power Networks say all supplies were back to normal by 11.10am.

UK Power Networks has apologised after a cable fault left Peterborough customers without electricity

A spokesperson said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused.

He added: “UK Power Networks engineers were called to a high-voltage underground cable fault at 9.13am today in the Granville Street area of Peterborough.

“Power supplies to about 2,500 customers were interrupted and were restored in stages, with more than 1,500 back on by 10:04am.

"The remaining customers affected had their supplies returned to normal by 11.10am.”