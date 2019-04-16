Udderly brilliant by firefighters who rescue cow by Peterborough river

There is moo to the job of being a firefighter than you think.

We all know our brave firefighters tackle life-threatening fires across the county, but those on call on Sunday were faced with a different challenge after being sent shortly after midday to rescue a cow which had become stuck in the mud near Old Knarr Fen Drove, Thorney.

The cow being rescued. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

The animal had gone loose and taken itself down by the river before getting itself in trouble.

A winch and strops were used to help get the calf out, before it was left in the care of the farmer and a vet.

The cow which was rescued. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service