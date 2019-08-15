Two seriously hurt in A47 crash near Peterborough

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash on the A47 today.

The collision happened at 11.45am between Eye Green and Thorney, and involved a car and a lorry.

The air ambulance landed, and medics worked alongside teams from the East of England Ambulance Service at the scene.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision is asked to contact the Road Policing Unit by calling 101.

The road remains closed in both directions, and is likely to remain closed for some time to come.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

More follows