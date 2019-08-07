Two Peterborough food outlets see large jump in hygiene ratings - one drops down to zero star

Two Peterborough food outlets have seen a large jump in their food hygiene ratings, while one has dropped down to zero star.

Last week Peterborough City Council released the latest figures on food hygiene ratings which showed 25 were rated one star (meaning major improvements are needed) while two were zero stars (meaning urgent improvements are needed). Now, the authority has confirmed that A Tasca in Lincoln Road has gone from one star to five star, while Chicken King in Star Road/Padholme Road has gone from one star to four star. However, Express Burger in Lincoln Road has now dropped from one star to zero, while 2 Tasty in Lincoln Road has now been rated one star, according to the Food Hygiene Ratings website - https://ratings.food.gov.uk/. The latest list of one and zero star outlets is below.

1. One star Adam Shop, Lincoln Road

2. One star Alexandra News, Langford Buildings, Alexandra Road

3. One star Baltija, Huntley Road

4. One star Cafe Vilamoura, Lincoln Road

