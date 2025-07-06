Two-day football tournament pays tribute to beloved former committee member of Peterborough's Thorpe Wood Rangers

The festival of football was held to honour the memory of beloved former committee member Stef Barsby who sadly passed away following a short battle with cancer in November 2022.

Stef served the club in a number or roles for over 20 years and as a way to honour her memory, the club has created a now annual tournament in her name. Stef was in the process of planning the first edition of the tournament shortly before she passed.

The Stef Barsby Memorial Tournament was held over the weekend of June 29-30 and featured a mixture of 60 boys and girls teams, split into ten age groups- from under 8s to under 14s, across the two days.

The two days were blessed with fine weather for the almost 200 matches which brought large crowds to the club’s home at Woodlands sports ground in Castor.

The tournament was organised by Stef’s daughter Jade (Club Treasurer) as well as a number of other members of the Barsby family her father Keith (Chairman) and partner Anton (Club Secretary_ along with the rest of the club’s committee.

Anton said: “It was another incredible weekend. Everyone at Thorpe Wood would like to thank you all who attended for making the event so special.

"A massive thank you to all those who volunteered to ensure this event went as smooth as it did. Without all of them, this event couldn't continue to the level it has been.

“Myself and Jade would like to say a personal thank you to everyone one involved, It means the absolute world to us all.”

The winners were: Saturday- Netherton United (U9 Girls), Deeping United (U10 Boys), Girls United (U11 Girls), Ketton Sports (U12 Boys), Corby Town (U13 Girls).

Sunday- Royce Rangers Foxes (U9 Boys), Stamford Daniels (U12 Boys), South Lincs Swifts (U13 Boys), Warboys Colts (U14 Boys).

Below are a selection of photos taken of the day and the winners and runners-up by Dan Temperley. Many more can be found on the www.facebook.com/thorpewoodrangers Facebook page.

2 . Stef Barsby Memorial Tournament Thorpe Wood Rangers U8s. Photo: Dan Temperley Photo Sales

3 . Stef Barsby Memorial Tournament Oundle Whites U8s. Photo: Dan Temperley Photo Sales

4 . Stef Barsby Memorial Tournament Holbeach United U8s. Photo: Dan Temperley Photo Sales