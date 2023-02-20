A Peterborough grandfather has been inspired to put his running shoes on after seeing the devastation caused by an earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Del Singh was horrified to see the suffering following the disaster, which happened earlier this month.

Now he has decided to take part in 10 charity 10km runs this year in a bid to raise as much money as possible to help.

Del Singh training for ten 10k runs around the country.

Del, (60) said one picture of the aftermath, showing Turkish father Mesut Hancer sitting amongst the ruins of his house holding the hand of his dead 15-year-old daughter Irmak buried under a collapsed building, had inspired him to take on the challenge.

He said: "As a father that image of a dad unable to let go of his child even in death with destruction all around him had me in tears. His facial expression of total bewilderment and loss will never leave me and moved me to donate money to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

"But having done that I realised this wasn't enough, not least because it's going to take months, possibly years to rebuild these communities and support those who have lost everything through no fault of their own because of a natural disaster - let's face it, it could happen to anyone, maybe even us in the UK in the future."

Del has already completed the first run, and will now take on other events in cities including Newcastle, Nottingham, Bath and Brighton in the coming months.

He said: “I love running in different places, so it is a good challenge. I will pay for all the expenses myself, so all the funds I raise will go to help those who need it.

"I want to take myself out of my comfort zone, and show a bit of empathy to those who are struggling, as well as inspire others to go out and help.”

The official death toll from the earthquake currently stands at more than 47,000 people – but that figure is expected to rise even further.