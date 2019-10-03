Truckfest to stay in Peterborough after new deal signed

Truckfest is to stay in Peterborough for at least another five years.

The popular event’s organiser Live Promotions has signed a licence agreement with the East of England Arena and Events Centre to bring it back every year up to and including 2024, which will mark its 40th anniversary in Peterborough.

Colin Ward from Live Promotions said: “We have so many happy memories since first bringing Truckfest to the East of England Arena in 1984 and we look forward to many more in the future.”

The 2020 date for Truckfest will incorporate the VE Bank Holiday celebrations with the event taking place on Saturday, May 9 and 10 and thereafter returning to its traditional May Day Bank Holiday.