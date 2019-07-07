Triplets born just before WW2 celebrate 80th birthdays

Triplets who were born just before the start of the Second World War have celebrated their 80th birthdays.

Molly Vickers, Betty Woodcock and Joan Price (nee Bagshaw) celebrated their landmark birthdays with afternoon tea at Hambleton Hall in Rutland.

An old photo of the family

The trio were born in Stretton, Rutland, before growing up in Tinwell just outside Stamford, hence why they were known as the Tinwell Triplets.

Molly now lives in Gunthorpe and Betty in Orton Longueville, in Peterborough, while Joan lives in Stamford.

Molly’s daughter Belinda Wilson said: “Molly, Betty and Joan are Rutland’s oldest all girl triplets. Born at the start of World War Two, it was certainly not the best start in life.

“My nan, Laura, had three children under the age of five. No washing machine, disposable nappies, running water or heating. Perhaps that’s what made them so hardy and able to survive.

A vintage photo of the triplets

“Here’s to the next milestone age of 90!”