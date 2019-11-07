Tributes to Peterborough family man who ran city car boot sales for decades

Tributes have been paid to a popular community figure who went out of his way to help others.

Tony D’Alessio died on October 27 after years of organising car boot sales in Peterborough.

The 68-year-old was best known as the boss of Bizzy Boots, which runs out of Wellington Street.

Daughter Lina Kellick (42) said he would be missed by many people in the city.

She said: “Most people will know him for the car boot sales. He was a popular member of the community.

“He ran them for more than 30 years at The Fleet, in the city centre, on Lincoln Road, at The Posh and now on Wellington Street.

“We have told a few people, and everyone has been really kind, which shows how loved he was.

“He’d do anything to help anyone, he was gentle and kind. “He really was the most amazing dad.”

Tony, who was born Italy but spent most of his life in Peterborough, leaves behind his wife, Maria. The couple were married for 45 years, and had two children - Lina and Sonia.

Tony and Maria were also grandparents, with three grandchildren - Leo, Ricco and Ciro - with another on the way.

Lina said: “Mum is devastated. The death was a bit out of the blue.

“He loved his family, they were the most important thing in his life.

“He loved being a Nonno (Italian grandfather). He spent a lot of time with his family.”

The car boots will continue in Peterborough despite Tony’s death. Lina said: “The car boots were such a big part of his life - he loved doing them, and meeting so many people.

“On Sunday we held the boot sale in Wellington Street, and the car booters raised money for cards and flowers for him.

“It has all been a bit overwhelming for us.”

Tony’s funeral will take place on November 13 at 9.30am at Peterborough Crematorium. The service is open to all who knew Tony.

Car boot sales at Wellington Street will continue every Sunday. (Weather permitting).