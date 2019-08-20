Tributes to husband and wife killed on A47 near Peterborough

Tributes have been paid to a husband and wife who died following a collision last Thursday (15 August).

Roy Grainger, 72, and his wife Michele, 73, both of High Road, Wisbech, were travelling along the A47 in their black Vauxhall Astra when they were involved in a head-on collision with an HGV.

In a statement, Roy and Michele’s family said: “Roy and Michele were devoted parents and grandparents.

“Roy moved to London from North Wales to become a police officer and following his retirement he became involved in the Rotary Club and a season ticket holder at his beloved Everton FC.

“Michele was a nurse and met Roy in London. She was involved in the local church, choir and the Women’s Institute.

“They will be greatly missed by all.“

Police are still appealing for information about the collision and are asking anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or information about the incident to call them on 101 quoting Op Stanage or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Related: A47 safety record labelled as ‘diabolical’ following fatal collision

Two people killed on A47 near Peterborough

Second serious collision on A47 close to scene of fatal collision