Tributes to Cambridgeshired dad killed in accident at Waterloo Station

Tributes have been paid to a dad of three who was killed in an accident at Waterloo station.

Christian Tuvi, who was from Cambridgeshire, died early on Wednesday morning whilst carrying out maintenance work on the walkway.

A member of the Territorial Army - serving with the regiment number 256, and stationed at the City of London (Field Hospital) branch - Christian leaves behind a common law wife and three young children who are now coming to terms with their loss.

Speaking on behalf of the family their solicitor Charlotte Rankin, from law firm Simpson Millar whom they have appointed to support them during investigations into his death, said: “The family have been left devastated by the death of Christian.

“He was a hardworking loving father, and the last thing they expected when he went to work last Wednesday was that they would have a knock on the door from the police to tell them that he had been involved in such a horrific incident, with such tragic consequences.

“The family have welcomed calls from the Mayor for a full investigation to take place, and it is their hope that any lessons learnt from what occurred are acted upon with urgency to ensure nothing like this happens again moving forward.

“They would like to express their gratitude to everyone who has demonstrated their support to date, and to those who are keeping them in their prayers at this difficult time.”