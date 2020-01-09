Tributes paid to former Peterborough Evening Telegraph chief photographer

Tributes have been paid to the former chief photographer of the Peterborough Evening Telegraph.

Jack Brindley passed away on Wednesday aged 87 after a sudden deterioration of a long-standing illness. He died at Peterborough City Hospital surrounded by his family.

The dad of two was chief photographer and later picture editor at what was then known as the ET (now the PT) for nearly 20 years after joining in 1970.

During his time at the paper he was the Peterborough United photographer, while he also had his own gardening column.

Among those to work with Jack is current PT photographer David Lowndes, who said: “I started at the ET in 1973 as a photographic assistant when Jack was chief photographer. We both came from Stoke-on-Trent so he had a soft spot for me!

“He was a tough chief photographer to work for, but at the end of the day I got a good grounding on how to do the job.

“He didn’t suffer fools lightly, but he was fair. We both covered Posh for quite a few years.

“One of the things he liked to do was aerial photography. He spent a lot of time in the early years of the improvements to Peterborough doing aerial photography. He photographed all the parkways.

“Sport and aerial photography were his two passions.

“It’s a sad day - it’s an end of an era.”

Former Peterborough Telegraph editor David Rowell said: “Jack was a great photographer, picture editor and servant of the then ET.

“He had high standards and expected those around him to meet them. He was a tough, but highly respected, boss who kept his team of photographers on their toes.

“He was passionate about the way pictures were presented in the paper. Although I was the editor I regularly got lectured by Jack when the work of his team didn’t appear in the paper to his liking.

“He loved to cover Peterborough United and had a great friendship with Tommy Robson. When Tom ran out of the tunnel on to the pitch he always touched hands with Jack. He was also on the touch line behind the goal for the great Noel Cantwell promotion era.”

Current Peterborough Telegraph Commercial Editor, and a former chief sports writer on the Peterborough Evening Telegraph said: “I recall my happy days as the Posh reporter, travelling the country following what was then a fourth division team. On one occasion, full of youthful vim and vigour, I caused a fuss in the office about the standard of action pictures produced by the staff snappers from matches and that I had no suitable solo action pictures for any midweek features or profiles I wanted to do.

“This was in front of the whole office (there was a bit of a sports v news desk v photographic rivalry at the time, which actually kept us all on our toes professionally). In his growly voice, Jack said he would go to the next match and see what was happening.

“On the following Monday morning, when I got to my desk, there was a stack of photos about two inches high waiting for me. Not only were the match action pictures superb, but there were two pictures of every Posh player who played in the game, the vast majority of them with that player the only person in shot. Not a word was said. I took a quieter approach with Jack after that.”

Jack was born in the town of Congleton where he met his wife Marjorie at a dance. The couple married on Jack’s 25th birthday and they later had two children - Steven and David - as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jack and Marjorie were married for 62 years and lived together in Orton Waterville. When they celebrated their Diamond Wedding in August 2017, Jack told the PT the secret to their successful marriage was: “We’ve always been too busy to fall out!”

Jack began his career at the Congleton Chronicle before moving to the Newcastle Times. His next job move then took him to Peterborough where he lived from 1970 onwards.

During his time in the city he was chairman of the Peterborough Press Ball, while in his younger days he was a keen cyclist.

His son David said: “He loved every minute of his job passionately. It provided him with many opportunities to meet lots of different people including TV stars and Royalty.

“He found the job a privilege because of the variety of people he would meet.”

David described his dad as “forthright” and a “leader” who was “passionate about his career”.

His other great passion, he added, was his family.