Tributes flood in for hugely popular Peterborough shopkeeper

Tributes have flooded in for the owner of a shop at the heart of Peterborough’s Italian community.

Carmine Mangieri ran Piccolo Guadagno, the family shop in Gladstone Street, with partner Lucia until ill-health forced him to close the business earlier this year.

He passed away peacefully on August 23 aged 79.

An article yesterday on the Peterborough Telegraph website prompted an outpouring of emotions from city residents who were quick to pay tribute to Carmine, who came to Peterborough in 1954, aged 15, with his mother, Gioconda, sisters Filomena and Lucia and brother Umberto.

They came to live with his father, Giuseppe Mangieri, who had arrived previously to work at the Fletton Brickyards with many other Italian ‘paesani’.

A funeral service will be held on September 3 at St Peter and All Souls Church in Geneva Street, followed by a burial at Eastfield Cemetery.

Here are some of the tributes from the PT’s Facebook page:

Zeeshan Naveed: “Very upsetting, he was very kind man.”

Helen Blake: “Thoughts are with his family. Such a lovely man x.”

Kevin Baxter: “Lovely man Will be sadly missed x”

Gerardo Salerno: “A legend we will all miss him always smiling RIP old friend.”

Louisa D’Agnano: “Such a sad loss, Carmine was a great man. My nonno and nonna lived next door to them, and he was so good to them. So many childhood memories too. ♥️♥.”

Kiola Nik: “Such a lovely man. RIP.”

Hugh Scott: “As a boy I lived a few yards from his Gladstone Street store and remember it opening. More recently I rediscovered the shop and used it frequently and thoroughly enjoyed my conversations with Carmine about Italian food and ingredients (and wine). I am saddened by his loss and extend my condolences to all his family. R.I. P. Carmine.”

Raffelina Coviello: “Thinking of you all❤️ Great man RIP.”

Amy Quarizzo: “Three generations of our family have enjoyed “The Italian Shop”, most recently our two young boys who enjoyed sampling the goods. Our condolences to the family at this sad time.”

Franco Di Sandolo: “What a great help this true gentleman has been to the Italian community and others. Always greeted you with a huge smile and you knew he was pleased to see you. I’m gutted. Rest in peace old friend and God bless you. My condolences to the family..”

Ash Mah: “Lovely man, I live just a few doors down from the shop, nearly 40 years, sad to hear RIP.”

Francesca Vecere: “RIP such a lovely man bless him❤.”

Judy Griffin: “What a lovely helpful man he was , he will be missed.”

Paul Thmpsn: “lovely guy.”

John Sharpe: “Lovely man.!”

Anna Maria Rivetti: “Condolences to a wonderful family who lost a wonderful he will be sadly missed carmine mangieri he will be drinking wine with my dad in heaven looking down at us R. I. P.”

Lizzy Nyiga: “My deepest sympathy to all the family. The memories of mr mangieri and his shop and my child hood with live long in my heart. ❤️..xx”

Davide Broccoli: “R.I.P Carmine. Condolences to your family He will be sadly missed.”

Maria Oliviero: “Condolences to a lovely family carmine was a lovely kind man he will be sadly missed.”

Lucianna Perkins: “RIP Compare.Peterborough has lost a legend and Papa has lost his best friend & Poker partner.”❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Lizzy Nyiga: “The Gladstone Street kids will always remember church on Sunday and sweets from Mangieri’s For the walk home xxx.”

Jan Dudley: “A lovely man.God bless Lucia Katia and Jess xx.”

Annamaria Puocci: “Banks RIP to a lovely man who will leave a huge hole in Our hearts and very good friend of my dad I remember going there when I was a little girl and buying a very big Doll condelenses to his family he will be greatly missed.”

Phil Seaton: “Did some work for him over the years, a genuine and joyful gentleman, a sad loss for Peterborough.”

Lili Terranova: “RIP lovely man.”❤️

Pina Smith: “So sad to hear this sad news, condolences to all the family RIP Carmine. You had a very big part in the Italian community and you will never be forgotten. Xxx ♥.”

Clara Borrillo: “R.I.P. Carmine lovely man&friend sincere condolences from me and my family to All the Mangieri family and Lucia.”

Maggie Della Cerra: “We used to come from Burscough in Lancashire to shop! We were always given a wonderful welcome. He will be very much missed! All our sympathies to Lucia and the rest of the family from Antonia, Francesco, Joe and Maggie Della Cerra.” ❤️

Adrian Bussey: “Lovely honest man will be missed by all who knew him.”

Tina Worley: “RIP Carmine you will be sadly missed.”️

Zulie Ahmed: “I grew up around him. Always in his shop drinking pear juice such a kind and caring man x.”

Sandra Saira Glenwys Marsh: “A lovely gentlemen and father and grandfather grew up along his dad and mum in Harris street and knowing Lucia as well it leaves a void after 50 years of knowing such a lovely family .god bless Carmen may god wrap his loving arms around you and give your family comfort Sandra june and ronnie trevor and family xxxx.”

Jayne Keeley: “My sympathy to all who loved Carmine, a truly lovely man. When I lived in PB, ‘Piccolo’s’ as I called it, was one of my favourite shops. RIP xx.”

Lina Pierri: “Carmine was such a lovely man one of the best sad loss to our community condolences to all the family xx.”

Alfio Restaino: “Our sincere condolences to all the family. Carmine was such a lovely man R.I.P. From Alfio and Lucia.”

Lora Pizzo: “Such a lovely, kind gentleman. Condoglianze alla famiglia. R.I.P x.”

Zayaer Malik: “Mr Mangieri The most amazing human being and last of the old guard. May god rest your souls.”

Carmelina Diiorio: “So so sad Carmine always greeted you with his wonderful smile. He had a big heart. He will be sadly missed. Our deepest condolences to all his family and Lucia.”

Shujah Saklain: “Sincere condolences, the man was part and parcel of the community, uncle was an absolute legend.”

Jelana Stevic: “Such a lovely man, I grew up knowing him and the Mangieri shop was our local shop so was always in there. Very fond memories of him and his family, sending condolences to you all.”

Pep Cipriano: “Big heart. Big personality. Big loss.”

Jade T Peake: “Wonderful man x.”

Silvana Serluca Dunne “What a wonderful man...I always remember your smile and cheerfulness...my sincere condolences to the Mangieri family...our families shared many great memories...RIP Carmine.”

Doreen Bingham: “A wonderfull man you will be sadly missed .R.I.P Carmine xx.”