Travellers have set up unauthorised encampments on green space in Peterborough.

The group is currently at Sycamore Park in Dogsthorpe, off Chestnut Avenue.

A caravan at Sycamore Park

It was previously by Beckingham in Orton Goldhay.

A Peterborough City Council spokesman said: “We have started the process to move the group with the initial visit being undertaken this morning.”

Travellers also set up an encampment at Toby Carvery in Hampton Hargate last week.