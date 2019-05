Travellers have pitched up at the Serpentine Green car park.

A number of caravans were spotted earlier today.

This is not the first time travellers have moved onto the car park at the shopping centre, or indeed car parks in Peterborough.

The Peterborough Telegraph a short time ago approached Serpentine Green for comment.

RELATED

Travellers move on to shopping centre site

Praise for authorities after drop in traveller encampments in Peterborough