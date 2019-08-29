Travellers move onto John Clare Park in Peterborough

Travellers have set up an unauthorised encampment at John Clare Park in Gunthorpe.

Three caravans were reported to Peterborough City Council yesterday (Wednesday).

A council spokesman said: “We have undertaken an initial visit and will start the process to move the group on.”

Another group of travellers are currently situated at a park in Beckingham, Orton Goldhay, despite being served an eviction notice.

The council said it will begin the eviction process if the group has not left by tomorrow morning (Friday).

