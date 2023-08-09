Travellers given police escort off land at Peterborough Showground - but move to Hampton's Tump
Travellers who had set up an unauthorised camp on land at Peterborough’s showground were given a police escort as they left the area last night.
AEPG, who manage the land, said they believed the group broke a fence to gain access on Monday evening.
Cambridgeshire police later said they had received no complaints about anti-social behaviour coming from the camp.
An eviction order was put in place, and Orton Waterville councillor Julie Stevenson said the group were given a police escort away from the site just after 10.30pm on Tuesday, August 8.
However, it is believed the group did not travel far, with caravans setting up camp at The Tump in Hampton Hargate on the same evening.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said they were liaising with other agencies to find out who owns the land before any further action was taken. They said : “Yesterday officers visited an unauthorised encampment in Orton Northgate and we are aware the group has now moved to Hampton.
“We have been to the site to carry out an assessment and engage with the people at the encampment.
“We are liaising with partners, including the local authority, and efforts are ongoing to establish who owns the land.
“No ongoing issues have been reported and we will continue to assess the situation.”
The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted AEPG and Peterborough City Council for comment.