Travellers have set up an unauthorised encampment at Toby Carvery in Peterborough.

Caravans moved onto the car park last week with police called to the scene.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 5.20pm on Thursday to Ashbourne Road, Hampton Hargate, with reports of an illegal traveller encampment. No crimes have been raised.”

Toby Carvery has been approached for comment.