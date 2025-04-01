Trainee plumbing and heating engineer Scarlett wins through to Screwfix Trade Apprentice semi-finals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Finals to be held next month

An aspiring plumbing and heating engineer has been shortlisted from more than 2,000 applicants for a national awards contest.

Scarlett Ball (20) of Stamford, has been named as a semi-finalist for the Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2025.

Scarlett, who is studying Level 3 Plumbing and Heating at Stamford College, will now compete against 31 other semi-finalists from the UK and Ireland.

The semi-final stage will see them face a tough interview with Screwfix before finding out if they among just 10 chosen to take part in the final next month.

She said: “I’m really excited to have been shortlisted and I’m proud to be representing Stamford in this national award.

"I’d like to think I’m a good role model for other young women getting into the trades.

"I’ve recently been appointed Apprentice Ambassador at my college, where I’ll be talking to local schools about my experiences, which I’m really enthusiastic about.

Scarlett added: “I love doing a practical job and I’m passionate about my work - it’s such a pleasure to meet different people and help them by fixing their heating or solving a plumbing issue for them.

"It feels good knowing my customers are happy and comfortable at the end of a day.

“I really hope my dedication to the trade will come through in my interview, as to be selected to compete in the final of the competition would be an incredible opportunity.”

Jack Wallace, marketing director for Screwfix, said: “Screwfix Trade Apprentice is a fantastic way to recognise the hard work and dedication of today’s apprentices who are undertaking intensive, on-the-job training and qualifications to create tomorrow’s workforce of skilled tradespeople.”

The winner will receive a prize bundle of technology, training and tools worth £10,000 and their college will also receive £2,000 worth of Screwfix vouchers to spend on workshop equipment.