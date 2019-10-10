Tractor driver arrested after man dies in collision near Wisbech

A man has died after a car collided with a tractor near Wisbech today (Thursday).

Police were called at approximately 9.10am to reports that a Vauxhall Astra had collided with a tractor on Wisbech Road near Outwell in Wisbech..

The passenger of the Vauxhall, a man in his 30’s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a woman in her 30’s and a second passenger, a young child, sustained minor injuries.

Wisbech Road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident. The road was reopened at just after 2:20pm.

The driver of the tractor, a man in his 50’s was arrested on suspicion of death by careless driving in connection with the incident. He was taken to Kings Lynn Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned.

Roads policing officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, the manner of driving of the vehicles prior to the incident or from anyone who may have captured the incident on dash-cam. Contact Andrew Hughes in the Serious Collision Investigation Team by email at Andrew.Hughes@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or via 101 quoting incident number 109 of 10October 2019.