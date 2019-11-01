Toy shop launched Christmas campaign to help underprivileged children

A Peterborough toy shop has launched a campaign to make sure as many underprivileged children have a Christmas present this year.

The Entertainer - which has a branch on Bridge Street in the city centre - has joined forces with The Salvation Army for their Big Toy Appeal.

The appeal encourages customers to pick up an extra toy to donate when they visit The Entertainer stores or shop online at TheToyShop.com – and for every toy donated, The Entertainer will also donate a toy, doubling the number of donations. Online shoppers will be able to join the appeal by adding a gift to their basket.

Gary Grant, Founder and Executive Chairman of The Entertainer said: “At The Entertainer we believe that every child deserves the gift of play. The Big Toy Appeal is all about making Christmas Day easier for those families who struggle at Christmas by providing toys to open on the big day. For every toy donated, The Entertainer will also donate a toy. Toy donations will then be distributed into the community via The Salvation Army for families who need our help the most. We encourage anyone who can afford to take part to donate a toy so we can help as many families as possible together.”

Tony Daniels, Director for Community Services for The Salvation Army, said: “During the festive season, many people will enjoy celebrating with their friends and family, sharing gifts together. But while for some this is a happy time of year, for others, things are a real struggle, with the choice being to provide their children with food or with a gift. The Entertainer’s Big Toy Appeal is a fantastic opportunity for local communities to join with us in helping people in need at Christmas time and to spread a little joy to children who might otherwise not receive any presents.”

The Big Toy Appeal will run from 1 November to 16 November 2019 in all 170 stores nationwide.