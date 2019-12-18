Toy joy for poorly children at Peterborough City Hospital as bikers deliver Christmas presents

Motorcycle groups from across the area teamed up to bring toys to Peterborough City Hospital in the run up to Christmas.

Swapping leathers for Santa costumes the bikers rode in on bikes dressed in tinsel - although it wasn’t only Santa who was present, but also several elves and reindeer. The bikers donated hundreds of presents for children on the Amazon Ward which, all wrapped and ready to go, will be handed out over the Christmas period. This is the 16th year that the motorcycle groups have come together for their annual Christmas toy run and Peter Ward, lead organiser for 14 years, was beaming with the turn out on Sunday. He said: “We’ve had about 100 bikers this year from lots of different groups. Between us we’ve given around 140 presents. It is quite special when the children see us. Any child who was able to came out but we drove near the windows of the children’s ward so those who couldn’t come out still got to see us.” The bikers were joined by Cambridgeshire police who escorted the convoy through the city before arriving at the hospital. Peter was especially pleased as the children loved the flashing blue light entrance for the vehicles. He said: “It’s really quite a feat they were able to marshall 100 of us without any traffic or trouble. We’re really happy to have them involved every year.” Other support has come from the RAF which sent their bikers in from BMW and Sycamore. The presents will be given out from now until after Christmas for all children in the hospital. Peter is inviting any motorcyclists to get involved as they plan their Easter toy run.

