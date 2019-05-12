Top treasure will help Cathedral

Residents were able to get their antiques valued - and help Peterborough Cathedral - when a TV auctioneer was in town.

Charles Hanson, best known for his appearances on Bargain Hunt and Flog It, was at the cathedral last weekend to meet visitors and value their collectables and heirlooms. Visitors were able to donate items to Hansons auctioneer firm with profits being divided between the cathedral and the parish church designated by the donor.

Charles, who was joined by Lesley Smith, dressed as Queen Elizabeth I, said: “We’ve seen some real treasure which I expect to realise a healthy sum when presented to a worldwide market at auction. From a Fabergé paper knife to an abundance of silver and some wonderful jewellery, it has been a very fulfilling treasure-chest of a day.”