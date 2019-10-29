Top Peterborough chef offers work to the homeless

A top Peterborough chef has called for businesses across the city to employ homeless people to help them get back on their feet.

Damian Wawrzyniak, owner of House of Feasts has made the call after offering Mark a trial with a potential for full time work. House of Feasts, based in Eye Green, is featured in the 2020 Good Food Guide.

Mark has been a guest at Garden House, which offers support and shelter for homeless people in Peterborough.

Damian said: “I think everyone should give them a try and everyone should help them. Not only restaurants but other businesses. People are homeless because they are not working so we should give them opportunities.”

After starting off working in the garden, once Mark has settled in to the House of Feasts, Damian will provide training for him to work in the kitchen, including paying for food safety exams and any other courses he may need.

Damian will also be providing work for another of the guests at Garden House. Damian, who is Polish, recently achieved settled status and used his restaurant as a base to help other EU nationals with their applications.

James Hayes, Senior Project Worker at Garden House said: “We have lots of talented people come through the Garden House for whom permanent work can open the door to housing and a better life.”

If you are an employer that is able to offer work to the homeless, Garden House can be reached on: 01733 560031