Top awards for Peterborough nature site

A pioneering project to create a rich natural habitat for rare insects, plants and other wildlife out of a previously lifeless, barren area of land in Peterborough has won two prestigious awards.

The latest nature project in Hampton, which has been put together with O&H Hampton Ltd, BSG Ecology and nature conservation charity Buglife, now boasts more than 1,000 acres of open space, lakes and woodland areas, providing a habitat for a huge range of birds, reptiles, insects and rare plants - including one nationally endangered species.

Last week the project won the best Small-scale Mitigation Award and the Tony Bradshaw Award for outstanding best practice from CIEEM, the Chartered Institute of Ecology and Environmental Management.