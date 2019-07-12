Tom Jones delivers a classic performance on Peterborough United’s Green, Green Grass

There was a time when a Tom Jones concert involved a lot of suggestive hip gyration as the great man belted out hit after hit as screaming young women charged the stage to throw their knickers at him.

These days, at least at Peterborough United’s Weston Homes Stadium last night, the more mature women in the audience were still vocal in their appreciation but only got close to the stage to turn and take a selfie as their hero performed, The Welsh legend might have slowed down a little too, but the voice remains as good as ever. He might be well into his seventies and been making hit records since the 1960s, but Sir Tom - perhaps best know to the younger members of the audience, and there were a few, as a judge on The Voice - showed exactly why he is still doing what he loves... singing beautifully and effortlessly. Rock n roll, soul, pop, gospel, you name it he just knocked it out of the park - backed by a supremely talented band I might add. For 90 minutes he held the audience in the palm of his hand with song after song. Chat was at a premium: a little anecdote before Fever, Cry To Me which featured in Dirty Dancing, and Fall In Love, which he sang on The Voice with Peter Donegan, son of Lonnie who wrote it. Others needed no introduction... and the first instantly recognised beat got instant reaction from the crowd. Mama Told Me Not To Come and Sex Bomb were slowed down but had lost none of their appeal, while there were great new workings of his classics - Green Green Grass of Home, What’s New Pussycat, It’s Not Unusual and the singalong favourite Delilah. The soundtrack to my formative years in the late 60s and early 70s sounded as good as ever. And as the evening came to its all-too-early conclusion, You Can Leave Your Hat On sent the audience home happy, if a little damp from the showers. A deserved shout out to support act Lottery Winners, who might well be a band to look out for,

1. Sir Tom Jones performing in Peterborough Tom Jones concert at the Weston Homes Stadium, London Road. Support band The Dunwells EMN-191107-225047009 Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

2. Sir Tom Jones performing in Peterborough Tom Jones concert at the Weston Homes Stadium, London Road. Support band The Dunwells EMN-191107-225058009 Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

3. Sir Tom Jones performing in Peterborough Tom Jones concert at the Weston Homes Stadium, London Road. EMN-191107-225109009 Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

4. Sir Tom Jones performing in Peterborough Tom Jones concert at the Weston Homes Stadium, London Road. EMN-191107-225121009 Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

View more