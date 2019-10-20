Time to help us recognise your Peterborough heroes and special citizens

It’s Pride in Peterborough time once again and our annual awards are looking for your nominations to honour those exceptional people in the city

The Peterborough Telegraph is looking for those individuals that go over and above to give something back to their community, and these awards aim to recognise people from all walks of life, young and old, for a range of different contributions.

Peterborough Telegraph Pride in Peterborough Awards 2018. Fundraiser of the Year Louis King with his TA from Southview Primary school, Crowland Susan Newton EMN-181112-003153009

The nominations will be deliberated over by a panel of judges, and winners will be honoured at a glittering awards ceremony at the Holiday Inn Thorpe Wood in December, hosted by BBC Radio Presenter Melvyn Prior .

Mark Edwards, Editor of the Peterborough Telegraph said: “The Pride awards are a fantastic opportunity to congratulate all of those community heroes for everything they do in and around our city.

“Readers tell us on a regular basis how proud they are of Peterborough, and how individuals in the city have made a real difference, so we are delighted to be able to celebrate this and give these people a well deserved pat on the back.”

We are delighted to announce our award category sponsors:

l Headline Sponsor BGL;

l Associate Partner Integral & Queensgate;

l Cross Keys Homes

l Anglia Ruskin University.

Sponsorship opportunities are available – further details can be obtained by contacting Linda.Pritchard@jpimedia.co.uk or by telephoning 07837308942

This year the awards are bigger and better than ever with some new categories available for nomination – readers can make nominations in the categories listed at the bottom of this page.

PT Editor Mark Edwards, said: “We are looking forward to seeing the entries flooding in. This is a great chance to thank those ordinary people who do extraordinary things for our communities.From acts of bravery to selfless support for communities, clubs and organisations, we want to hear about the people who should be singled out for special recognition.

“We have categories that coverer all sections ofthe community from senior citizens to school pupils, and a new section for animal heoes.”

Matthew Donaldson, Chief Executive Officer of BGL Group, said: “We’re delighted to be the headline sponsor for this year’s Pride in Peterborough Awards as supporting the community is part of who we are at BGL.

“In the last three years our colleagues have made a tangible difference to the lives of more than 280,000 people in our local communities and further afield.

“Here in Peterborough there are so many shining examples of positive work in our communities that are worth shouting about.

“We look forward to hearing more inspirational stories of this year’s nominees doing exceptional things.”

To nominate simply email Linda Pritchard, events manager, with Pride in Peterborough Awards in the subject line, stating the award you wish to nominate, along with your details, details of the nominee and your reasons for nominating. Emailyour nominations to: Linda.Pritchard@jpimedia.co.ukor nominate on-line: www.prideinpeterborough.co.uk/ Nominations close on 18th November 2019.